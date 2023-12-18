India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs SA?

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2023: After winning the 1st ODI by 8 wickets, team India is all set to clash against South Africa in the 2nd ODI match today on Tuesday, 19 December 2023. The match will be played at St George’s Park, Gqeberha. A total of three matches will be played in the ongoing IND vs SA ODI series 2023. Prior to this, India and South Africa locked horns in a three match T20I series which ended in a tie.

India and South Africa will square off sixth time in an ODI format at St George's Park. Out of the previous five encounters, only one resulted in a victory for India and four in favour of South Africa. Five years have passed since their last meeting in the 50-over game at the location. The KL Rahul team would definitely try their best to win the 2nd ODI against Proteas to lead the series by 2-1.