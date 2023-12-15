Ind W vs Eng W: India Out for 428, Achieve Their Second-Highest Score Ever

Starting at the overnight score of 410/7, the hosts had wanted to at least reach the psychological of 450 and make England field for at least an hour and frustrate them further. Achieving their highest-total evet of 467 they scored against England at Taunton two years back.

Their hopes rested mainly on Deepti Sharma, who was batting on 60 with Pooja Vastrakar on 4. But Deepti managed to add only seven runs to her total before an inswinger bowled full by Lauren Bell took the outside edge and went straight to Sophie Ecclestone at first slip. Deepti was out for 67 off 113 balls and was studded with 10 fours and one six.