India vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match Live

Watch India vs Scotland 20 World Cup match live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network. Image used for representation purpose.
(Image: BCCI)
India vs Scotland Live: After their first victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, against Afghanistan on Wednesday, 3 November, the Indian cricket team is all set to play against Scotland in 37th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, on Friday, 5 November.
India will be led by Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup match, while Kyle Coetzer will lead Scotland.
Here are some details about the time, venue, and live streaming of India vs Scotland match on Friday.
What is the timing of India vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup Match?
India vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time on Friday, 5 November. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, UAE.
How to watch the live streaming of IND vs SCO ICC T20 World Cup Match?
India vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup Match can be watched live on TV on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and on DD Sports.
India vs Scotland match can also be watched/live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar app or website.
For live updates about ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland match, you can also check out The Quint.
