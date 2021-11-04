2021 T20 World Cup: India Move to 4th on Points Table After Win vs Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma returned to opening the batting with KL Rahul for Team India.
Photo: BCCI
India has successfully secured their first victory by defeating Afghanistan by 66 runs on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s flawless batting, R. Ashwin’s 2 wickets, Mohammed Shami's 3 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja’s majestic fielding helped India register their first win in the tournament, keeping India’s hope to stay in the T20 World Cup alive.
The result helped India move up to fourth in the points table while Afghanistan stayed second.
India must defeat both Scotland and Namibia with good margins, to stand a chance to make it to the top 4.
After today’s win, India has managed to improve it’s run rate from -1.609 to + 0.073 which will help their chances further. They have also moved up a spot and is currently at the fourth position right above Namibia.
Afghanistan managed to reach 144 for 7 in 20 overs after India set the target at 210 for 2, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant’s partnership at the end also helped the team reach their second-highest total in T20 World Cups. 210 was also the highest total in this edition of T20 World Cup but one can only hope that it isn’t too late for the Indian squad, who are due to face Scotland and Namibia soon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)