India vs SA 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Wins Toss & Bats First; India XI Unchanged

“I think it's pretty straightforward, second game on the same strip and important to put runs on the board and guessing the wicket will get slower later on. In the middle overs we couldn't get the partnerships going and that's the learning from the last game, hopefully we can go out there today and show better performance. The batters themselves realized that's where it went wrong, we will learn from it and we have spoken about it. We are playing the same team,” KL Rahul said at the toss.

“We probably wanted to bat first, like KL said it's quite straightforward with the nature of the wicket. I think there will be opportunity in the first hour with the ball swinging and nipping a bit, if we can take a couple of wickets and put them under pressure. I wouldn't say it was a perfect game (first ODI), but I will take that result. It's just to get better from last game and try and find a way to improve and we have a better undertstanding of the wicket and what type of skills that we need, so just make sure we are on point in terms of that. We gonna have to do the basics well. One change for us. Sisanda comes in for Jansen. Marco had a big workload in the Test series, and felt he was a bit flat in the first game, we got full confidence in Magala and that's the reason behind the change,” Temba Bavuma said.