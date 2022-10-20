India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: 5 Key Pakistan Players to Watch

So close yet so far. This mostly sums up the Pakistan cricket team’s 2021 World Cup campaign. The 2009 T20 champions started their journey in last year's edition at UAE as dark horses but finished as one of the favourites, who unfortunately failed to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

Pakistan crashed out of the tournament, losing to Australia in the semi-finals with the ‘unpredictable’ tag still haunting them.

Almost a year later, Pakistan are back in Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup as one of the favourites, following a stellar year in the shortest format.