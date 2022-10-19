India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match 2022: Date, Timing, How To Watch in India

T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan, date, time, live streaming and other details.
(Photo: ICC)
India and Pakistan are going to face each other for the first time in the T20 World Cup 2022. The IND vs Pak ICC T20I World Cup match will be played on Sunday, 23 October 2022, at Melbourne Cricket Ground. With high spirits and confidence, the team in blue will try their best to win the match against their arch-rivals Pakistan, and make their country proud.
Recently, India won the warm-up match against Australia by 6 runs. Master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar has already given his verdict on the upcoming India vs Pakistan T20I World Cup match. According to Tendulkar, the Indian team will win the match against Pakistan and mentioned that apart from India, his favourite teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 are Pakistan, Australia, and England.
Let's read about the exact date, time, live streaming, and other important details of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match.
The upcoming India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match 2022 will be played on Sunday, 23 October 2022, at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne city. The match will start at 1:30 pm.
The IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match on 23 October will be available on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
The upcoming India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match 2022 is the 16th game of the tournament and the fourth game of the super 12 stage. Viewers can watch the live scores of the IND vs PAK match by subscribing to Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar. However, people who do not want to pay the subscription fee to watch the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match must know can switch to Airtel, Jio, and Vi recharge plans to get a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar and enjoy the match.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)