India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming Details

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan Head To Head live streaming details
(Photo: BCCI & Twitter)
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: The Men’s T20 World Cup Group A match between India and Pakistan will be played around 8 pm on Sunday, 9 June 2024. It's India vs Pakistan, a rivalry beyond cricket, stirring deep emotions and uniting millions of fans. This encounter isn't just a game; it's a saga of passion, pride, and prestige. Since the 2012–13 season, the two teams have only faced off in multi-nation competitions such as the Asia Cup and ICC World Cups. They have not played a bilateral series since then. October 2022 saw their last match against each other at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium. The T20 World Cup 2024 promises to be a spectacle, co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies. This year the stakes are higher, the teams stronger, and the excitement unparalleled.
India is currently riding high on form, beating Ireland with sheer dominance while Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a rather humiliating defeat in the hands of USA, which is a much lower-ranked team in the ICC tally. Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the India vs Pakistan Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.
Where will the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan be played?
The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be played at Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Long Island, New York.
When will the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan be played?
The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be played on 9 June, Sunday.
At what time will the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan begin?
The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will begin at 8:00pm IST.
Which channel will broadcast the the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan in India?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network.
Where will live streaming for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan be available?
Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Published: undefined