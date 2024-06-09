India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming Details

Where will the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan be played?

The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be played at Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Long Island, New York.

When will the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan be played?

The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be played on 9 June, Sunday.

At what time will the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan begin?

The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will begin at 8:00pm IST.

Which channel will broadcast the the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan in India?

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan be available?

Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.