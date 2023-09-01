India vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma Harps on Importance of Reading Conditions

"Being aggressive is important but at the same time, the players will be allowed to play their game and let them make their decisions in the middle because a lot of them are quite experienced and have played in this kind of conditions. So, they know exactly what sort of gameplan and mindset they need to keep and prepare for against every opposition," said Rohit in the pre-match press conference.

From India’s last ODI series against the West Indies in July, Iyer returns after recovering from a lower back injury, so as did Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna. Rohit admitted picking the playing eleven would be a challenging task for the team management and prayed for injuries to stay away from the side till the World Cup at home.