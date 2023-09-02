India vs Pakistan: Persistent Rain Abandons Match; Pakistan Enter Super Four

The 2023 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan, which was contested at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 2 September, had to be called off due to persistent rain.

Both teams earned one point apiece, and subsequently, Pakistan have qualified for the Super Four stage of the competition, making the India-Nepal match at the same venue on Monday, 4 September, a must-win for Rohit Sharma & Co. to enter the next phase of the competition.