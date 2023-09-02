India vs Pakistan: Persistent Rain Abandons Match; Pakistan Enter Super Four
(Photo: PTI)
The 2023 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan, which was contested at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 2 September, had to be called off due to persistent rain.
Both teams earned one point apiece, and subsequently, Pakistan have qualified for the Super Four stage of the competition, making the India-Nepal match at the same venue on Monday, 4 September, a must-win for Rohit Sharma & Co. to enter the next phase of the competition.
According to Weather.com, there was an 84% chance of thunderstorms and an 80% chance of rain during the match on Saturday. Though rain came before the start of the game, it cleared up in time for the toss, before causing interruptions twice in India’s innings.
But once India’s innings was over at 266 in 48.5 overs, the rain came back, this time with greater force, forcing the ground to be fully covered. With an inspection at 9pm local time and a cut-off time at 10:27pm, the inevitable happened when handshakes happened all around, implying that the match was called off as rain had the final say.
In the match, Hardik Pandya made 87 off 90 balls while Ishan Kishan slammed 82 off 81 deliveries as the duo helped India overcome a top-order collapse and make 266 in 48.5 overs.
India vs Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi picked up four wickets for Pakistan.
While Kishan mixed sensibility with aggression, Pandya was calmness personified and upped the ante after the wicketkeeper-batter fell. For Pakistan, pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-35), Naseem Shah (3-36) and Haris Rauf (3-58) were among the wicket-takers.
Pakistan’s spinners and fielders weren’t up to the mark in an action-packed India innings. Just when it felt the game would drift away, the pacers triggered another collapse as India went from 239-5 to 266 all out, before rain arrived to play spoilsport.
