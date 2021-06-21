Day 4, WTC Final: Waiting Game On Courtesy Wet Weather

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 4 of the WTC Final between India and New Zealand. There’s bad news in store, though. The scheduled start of play has been delayed. And the prospect of a full day’s action looks bleak with rain playing spoilsport here at Southampton.
It’s not exactly lashing but it’s pouring down persistently, just enough to stall the sport. Irritating? You bet. The covers are in place across the entire square and the bowling run-ups.
As we wait for the heavens to clear up, let’s rewind to what happened yesterday. Tom Latham and Devon Conway batted out of their skin to forge a 70-run partnership before the dismissals of both the openers lifted India’s spirits. The Kiwis concluded on 101/2 as poor light forced early Stumps, with veterans Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor occupying the crease.
India bowled with discipline but just didn’t have the rewards to show for it until Ravi Ashwin had Latham chipping a dolly to cover and Ishant Sharma had a lucky break in the form of Conway. Jasprit Bumrah had an off-colour outing, by his lofty standards, and would look to make amends today, given weather permits.
Earlier, India were bundled out for 217 with Kyle Jamieson the wrecker-in-chief as he pocketed his fifth five-wicket haul in merely 15 innings. The lanky quick is enjoying a game of table tennis as the rain Gods test the patience of millions of cricket fans.
Published: 21 Jun 2021,02:43 PM IST