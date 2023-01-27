India vs New Zealand T20 Live Streaming: When, Where & How to Watch IND vs NZ

India will face New Zealand for the first T20I at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, 27 January 2023. For this series, Hardik Pandya will be leading the men in blue instead of Rahul Sharma. The Indian cricket team is aiming to have a strong start to their campaign in the three-match series and is looking forward to the 3-0 clean sweep, similar to the ODIs over the visitors.

The three ODIs were high-scoring games and cricket fans can expect similar excitement and enthusiasm for the next T20I matches between India and New Zealand. New Zealand will be eyeing its first win on the tour but getting a win against India will be a challenging task.

Know the live streaming details like when. how, and where to watch IND vs NZ T20I game along with the venue and other details.