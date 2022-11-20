2nd T20I: SKY's Unbeaten Ton Propels India to 191/6 Despite Southee Hat-Trick

Post resumption, Kishan successfully overturned an lbw call off Ish Sodhi and drilled a drive down the ground for four in the same over. After Suryakumar swept Mitchell Santner for six over deep backward square leg, Sodhi ended Kishan's stay on the very next ball as the left-hander cut straight to short third man.

Shreyas Iyer sparkled in lofting Sodhi on both sides of the 'v' for four and six. But in a bid to flick off Ferguson, his backfoot disturbed the stumps and was out hit-wicket. But Suryakumar marched forward in his trademark style, carving delightful drives, especially going inside-out twice over extra cover off Sodhi for a brace of fours.

He then used pace from Ferguson to whip off his hips over fine leg for six, leaving everyone in awe of the shot. After reaching his fifty in 32 balls, Suryakumar again delighted the crowd by dancing down the pitch for a crisp lofted six over deep extra cover off Santner.

He then brought out his supple wrists to flick Southee for six and four in the first two balls of 17th over, before hitting Milne for a brace of sixes on slower balls over long-off and fine leg. Suryakumar tore into Ferguson in the 19th over, opening the face of the bat late to carve over third man for four.

He then hit the tearaway pacer for three fours and a six in the 19th over, second of which got him a 49-ball century with a beautiful drive through extra cover. Southee took a hat-trick in the final over by dismissing Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar on consecutive deliveries as Suryakumar ended up at 111 not out.