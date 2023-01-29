Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Finals: Belgium vs Germany Live Streaming Details

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 final live streaming details
For the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, defending champions Belgium will face the two-time champions Germany in Bhubaneswar, India on Sunday,29 January. The match will begin at 7 pm.
Belgium is also the reigning Olympic champion. it won against the Netherlands in the semi-finals while Germany upstaged Australia in the semi-finale to make it to the finale round.
Tom Boon has been the top scorer for Belgium with seven goals from five matches. Niklas Wellen has been Germany’s top-scorer with six goals in as many matches.
Both Germany and Belgium were a part of Pool B. The Belgian hockey team has won the hockey World Cup in 2018. Germany has won the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup twice – in 2002 and 2006. This year Germany is set to play in their fifth hockey World Cup final while Belgium is only making their second appearance in the final.
Where will the HWC 2023 Final between Germany and Belgium be played?
The highly-anticipated final between Germany and Belgium will be played at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
When will the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup between Germany and Belgium be played?
The Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 between Germany and Belgium will be played on 29 January 2023.
When will Germany vs Belgium Men’s Hockey World Cup Final 2023 be broadcasted?
Germany vs Belgium Men’s Hockey World Cup Final 2023 will be broadcasted at 7:00 PM IST.
Where will Germany vs Belgium Men’s Hockey World Cup Final 2023 be broadcasted?
Germany vs Belgium Men’s Hockey World Cup Final 2023 will be broadcasted live on TV Channels: Star Sports First, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 2 HD in India.
Where can the fans watch Germany vs Belgium Men’s Hockey World Cup Final 2023 online?
FIH World Cup 2023 final between Germany and Belgium will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.
