Women’s T20 WC 2023: Bangladesh Rocked by Spot-Fixing Allegations, Player Denies

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: A cricketer in Bangladesh was allegedly trying to lure her teammate in South Africa into spot-fixing.
(Photo: Twitter/BCBTigers)
Amid the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, the Bangladeshi camp has been rocked with jarring allegations of spot-fixing. One of the Tigresses’ cricketers was accused of attempting to lure her teammate into fixing, although the former has denied such allegations.
What are the accusations?
A Bangladeshi broadcaster, Jamuna TV released a voice recording of a conversation between two Bangladeshi cricketers – Shohely Akhter and Lata Mondal.
Mondal, however, denied the offer, saying “I am not involved in these things, I won’t be able to do it. Please do not request me to get into these things.” Following this, the cricketer also informed ICC’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) about the incident.
Akhter, however, offered an explanation after the allegations were made. Speaking to Cricbuzz, she claimed that a Facebook friend named Akash had told her that the Bangladeshi players must be involved in spot-fixing, owing to their poor performances in recent matches.
“We (Akhter and Akash) had lots of heated arguments and at one point I got excited. I told him no matter how much you offer, no one will accept it. Later I told him that if you want any proof I can give that. 'Let me ask one player and she will deny it immediately. Do you want to see that?' and that was my biggest mistake - getting into an argument with him and proceeding in that manner,” she said.
“I just wanted to prove that and Lata informed the ACSU. Firstly, I made a mistake by doing it and now it turned out to be a complicated affair after Lata informed ACSU. It seems like I have approached her for fixing,” the player further clarified.
