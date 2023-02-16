Women’s T20 WC 2023: Bangladesh Rocked by Spot-Fixing Allegations, Player Denies

Amid the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, the Bangladeshi camp has been rocked with jarring allegations of spot-fixing. One of the Tigresses’ cricketers was accused of attempting to lure her teammate into fixing, although the former has denied such allegations.

What are the accusations?

A Bangladeshi broadcaster, Jamuna TV released a voice recording of a conversation between two Bangladeshi cricketers – Shohely Akhter and Lata Mondal.