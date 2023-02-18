T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian Team Suffer 11 Run Loss to England

2023 T20 World Cup: The Indian women's cricket team were handed their first defeat of the tournament so far.
(Photo: ICC)
The Indian women's cricket team were handed their first defeat of the 2023 T20 World Cup- a 11-run defeat to Australia in Saturday's Group 2 match at Gqeberha in South Africa.
Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the top-scorer for England with a 42-ball half century as the team posted 151/7.
Renuka Singh (5/15) picked up her career's first five wicket haul, in the process also becoming the first Indian cricketer to pick a fifer in a T20 World Cup match.
Smriti Mandhana anchored India's chase, also scoring a half century, but fell in the 16th over to Sarah Glenn. India were 105/4 at that point. Richa Ghosh's unbeaten 47 gave India a glimmer of hope but in the end, the team fell short by 11 runs.
