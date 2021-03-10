Went Against My Nature in Tests, T20 Approach Will be Same: Rohit

"When you have to go against your own nature and have to do things that you are not used to, then it is a small win. If you keep doing that again and again then you will gain in confidence. The way I batted, especially in the last Test match, when I made only 49 runs but played 150 deliveries, I felt great. I had to play against my nature," said Rohit.

"I felt like I should chase the deliveries that they were bowling outside off-stump, but I kept my nature aside and batted. I didn't play bad shots. To play with discipline was key. I got out, but was happy. My challenge in Tests nowadays is how many balls I play not how many runs I make. I have to play 100, 150 or 200 balls. That is a small battle within itself."

Sharma admitted he is not sure who he will open the batting with - K.L. Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan. Despite not knowing his opening partner, he says his role remains unchanged.

"My role doesn't change. I have to bat in a similar fashion, make sure I give the team a start and bat as long as possible. Nothing changes for me. I just need to make sure that if you are batting first, try and give the team a good start in the first six overs, set a target," he added.