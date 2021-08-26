Root Century Helps England Post 423/8 by Stumps on Day 2, Lead India by 345

Root's 23rd Test century was his third of this series and it helped England build on the opening partnership of 135. Both openers, Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61), couldn't go far after they resumed on the second day at 60 not out and 52 not out respectively.

Dawid Malan (70) and Root added 139 runs for the third wicket but Malan got out at the stoke of tea, caught-behind by Rishabh Pant who did not even appeal the catch. Sirakj convinced his skipper to as for the DRS and the following replays, the on-field umpire had to change his decision.

England went to Tea at 298/3 with Malan and Root's 139-run partnership being the team's highest of the innings as well.