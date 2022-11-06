T20 World Cup: 'Cricket's a Funny Game', Says Babar Azam After Pak Enter S/F

Taking further about their run chase, the Pakistan skipper said that the pitch wasn't easy to bat on, adding that his team is excited to play semifinals.

"Pitch wasn't easy to bat on. Little bit two-paced. Me and Rizwan decided to go long, but unfortunately it didn't work out. Haris showed aggression, good to see him play. Looking forward to the semifinals. All of us are excited to play," he said.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, who got the Player of the Match award, said he is improving day by day after his injury layoff.

"I am improving day by day. Not easy to bowl at 140 after coming back from injury. We have played good cricket in the last few games. Team needed me to bowl well. We are looking forward to the final actually," said Afridi.