2nd ODI: Virat & KL Stabalise Innings After Rohit, Dhawan Wickets

Jos Buttler is captaining England in place of Eoin Morgan who has been ruled out of the series due to an injury.

The stand-in captain won the toss and elected to bowl first. ‘We're going to bowl for similar reasons as in the last game. We played good cricket for large parts of the last game, but let ourselves down in the end,’ he said.

Kohli said India wanted to bat first anyway. "We actually wanted to bat again, conditions play a big part. If you are intense and looking for wickets and you're aggressive, you can come back (even given the way England play). The development of a team is all about that, you have to be ready to do whatever happens in the toss," said Kohli.

"That's why we wanted to put ourselves in a similar situation even if we won the toss. Outside of that middle overs period where we lost three-four wickets, pretty happy with our batting. The chat in the field was to keep the belief, doesn't matter if we lose in 40 overs. Unfortunately Shreyas Iyer is out with a shoulder injury, Rishabh Pant replaces him," he further said.

England have made three changes to their XI with Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Reece Topley coming in for Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings and Mark Wood who has been rested.