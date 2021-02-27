Jasprit Bumrah Released from India Squad Ahead of 4th England Test

Ahead of the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Indian cricket team have released ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
“Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test,” the BCCI confirmed on Saturday.
The fourth Test starts on 4 March.
The BCCI also said that there will not be any additions to the squad to replace Bumrah.
The four-match series currently stands at 2-1 with India in the lead, needing only to avoid defeat to seal their spot in the World Test Championship final that is scheduled for later this year at Lord’s.
Bumrah played only two of three Tests against England, picking 4 wickets in Chennai in the first Test and going wicketless in the recently concluded Pink Ball contest. In fact in the second innings of the third Test, Bumrah did not bowl at all as India stuck to their spinners who wreaked havoc.
He was rested from the second Test as part of the team's workload management.
India’s squad for the 4th Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav
Published: 27 Feb 2021,01:14 PM IST