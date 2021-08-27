3rd Test, Day 3: England Bowled Out For 432, Lead India by 354 Runs

Just 10 minutes of play on Day 3 were needed for India to wrap up England's tail and end the hosts' innings at 432. England could add only nine runs to their overnight score of 423 and took a 354-run lead on first innings.

Shami sent back overnight batter Craig Overton lbw on 32 while Bumrah picked up the last wicket of the innings - Ollie Robinson clean bowled on a 15-ball duck.