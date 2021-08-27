3rd Test, Day 3: England Bowled Out For 432, Lead India by 354 Runs

Live updates from Day 3 of the Headingley Test between India and England in Leeds.
Just 10 minutes of play on Day 3 were needed for India to wrap up England's tail and end the hosts' innings at 432. England could add only nine runs to their overnight score of 423 and took a 354-run lead on first innings.
Shami sent back overnight batter Craig Overton lbw on 32 while Bumrah picked up the last wicket of the innings - Ollie Robinson clean bowled on a 15-ball duck.
For England, skipper Joe Root was the star of the show with a masterly knock of 121 at his home ground, his third century of the series coming. Dawid Malan, Rory Burns and Haseeb Hammed supported Root with useful half-centuries.
Published: 27 Aug 2021,04:04 PM IST