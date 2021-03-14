Have to be More Focused When Bowling With New Ball: Adil Rashid

"This is something new for myself. I have been working [on it] for the past couple of days. There were just talks around it, maybe with their opening batters, [I was told] that I might bowl with the new ball. So [they said] you might just practice with it in case you are required to do it," Rashid said.

Rashid picked the prized wicket of Kohli who was caught at the edge of the inner circle.

"You have to be more focussed [bowling with new ball] because you have got only two fielders out and the batsmen come a lot more harder at you. There are a lot more scoring options," said Rashid and added that he is willing to bowl any time his captain Eoin Morgan would want him to.

Rashid talked about the stint he had with opening batsman Roy at the nets with the new ball. He said it helped both players.