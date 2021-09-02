4th Test, Toss: England Elect to Bowl, India Make 2 Changes But Still No Ashwin

England skipper Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fourth Test against India being played at The Oval.

India have made two changes, bringing in Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur which means there's still no place in the XI for star spinner Ravi Ashwin. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami have been left out of the squad that played the last match.

England too have two changes with Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope coming in for Jos Buttler and Sam Curran. Buttler has left the national camp to join his family ahead of the birth of his second child.