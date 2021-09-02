Shardul Thakur Top-Scores For India as England Post 53/3 by Stumps on Day 1

Shardul Thakur top-scored for India with 57 runs on Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval.
Indian batsmen floundered once again but the wicket of Joe Root, who was bowled by Umesh Yadav for 21, kept them alive in the fourth Test of the ongoing series. England went to stumps at 53/3 in response to India's 191 in the first innings.
They trail by 138 runs and have seven wickets in hand.
With no change in their opening combination, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul once again walked out to bat and they started well to reach 28/0 in seven overs. But that would be the last of the partnership as Chris Woakes, introduced in the ninth over, dismissed Rohit Sharma (11) with an absolute peach of a delivery. Nipping off the pitch with extra bounce from short of length, Woakes forced Sharma to play at it. The ball took the outer edge off the shoulder of the bat to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow who will be donning the gloves for the rest of the series with Jos Buttler returning home on paternity leave.
KL Rahul (17) then fell in the 14th over when a full nip-backer from Ollie Robinson crashed high into the back pad. He took the review but replays showed the ball hitting the top of middle-stump and since the umpire's call was out, the opener walked back to the dressing room.
Cheteshwar Pujara stopped a run of seven maidens with a flick through square leg while Virat waited four overs to score his first runs of the match, a boundary to get off the mark and also complete his 23,000 runs in international cricket. The Indian skipper is the fastest to get to the mark, in 490 innings, with Sachin Tendulkar holding the record before him, with 522 innings.
Pujara though could not hang around the crease much longer as two overs later, James Anderson dismissed him for the 11th time in Test cricket. The pacer got an out-swinger to move away, in the 20th over and as Pujara (4) charged down to prod, he nicked it behind to Bairstow.
India were reduced to 39/3.
Strangely though the next batter to join Virat wasn’t his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, or even Rishabh Pant, but Ravindra Jadeja. The pair added 30 runs to the total before Jadeja was caught in the slips by Joe Root, off the bowling of Chris Woakes, for 10.
Virat Kohli completed his 27th half century but could not add another run to his tally as he was caught behind off Ollie Robinson. India were 105/5 and the next two players too could not disturb the scorecard much as Rahane got out on 14 and Rishabh Pant on 9.
India were 127/7 when Shardul Thakur walked out to bat. Thakur in fact was one of the two changes in the playing XI Virat Kohli made for this match with Umesh Yadav also coming in, in place of Shami and Ishant Sharma.
Thakur smashed the English bowlers around The Oval, hitting seven boundaries and three sixes. Along with Umesh, he added 63 runs off 48 balls for the eighth wicket and completed his half century as well. By the time he got out, he had added 57 runs to the tally and India were 190/8.
Bumrah was run out on a duck and Siraj got out on 1 as India were eventually bowled out for 191.
