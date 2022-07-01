India vs England, Edgbaston Test: Stokes Wins Toss, Bowls; Pujara-Gill Open

England captain Ben Stokes has won the toss at Edgbaston and asked India to bat first, in what is slightly overcast conditions. India leads the Test series, which began in 2021 and was halted due to COVID-19, with a 2-1 lead, having won both the games in London.

Cheteshwar Pujara will open with Shubman Gill and R Ashwin misses out. Ben Foakes is out and James Anderson is back for England. Sam Billings will keep for England.

“It's a good feeling (to be captain) and is a big privilege. Can't get better than this. Excited and looking forward to this. Very happy with the preparation. Wanted to spend a lot of time and get used to the English conditions, as we came back from T20s. Happy with the preparation, now it's for the mental side to take over. Four bowlers - myself, Siraj, Shardul and Shami along with Jaddu as the all-rounder,” Jasprit Bumrah said at the toss.