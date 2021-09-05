Fourth Test: England 77/0 at Stumps on Day 4, Need 291 Runs to Win

English openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed batted out 32 overs before Stumps on Day 4 of the fourth Test against India as the home team now need 291 runs to win the match and take a 2-1 lead in the five Test series.

Half centuries by Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant earlier in the day helped India post 466 and set England a 368-run target after Rohit Sharma scored a century on Saturday.

There is not much in the wicket for the Indian bowlers. However, the one bowler that India will look forward to on the last day will be left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who has already shown to be getting some purchase from the wicket at The Oval that has developed rough outside the left-handed Burns's off-stump. England have as many as four left-handers in their line-up and their battle against Jadeja will be interesting.