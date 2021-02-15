Kohli-Ashwin Make England Toil, India Look to Extend 350-Run Lead 

102 runs scored and 5 wickets taken in the first session of play on Day 3 of the second Test between India and England at Chennai.
At the lunch break, India -- who had lost the wicket of Shubman Gill (14) on Day Two -- reached 150/6 with skipper Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin batting on 38 and 34 respectively.
Overnight batsmen Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara started the day with India’s score 54/1 but Pujara’s stay at the crease ended in the first over itself, run out on 7.
Rohit Sharma then had Virat Kohli for company out in the middle but their partnership lasted just 13 deliveries before the opener was stumped by England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes off a Jack Leach delivery.
Rishabh Pant, who was sent ahead of Ajinkya Rahane, tried to play in his usual flambouyant style. But Pant's stay was cut short after he tried to hit a maximum against Leach and instead was out stumped by Foakes, who is celebrating his 28th birthday on Monday. The left-handed batsman scored 8 runs off the 11 balls he faced.
Rahane (10), who came to bat at No. 6, hit a couple of boundaries and looked in good touch until he was caught brilliantly by Ollie Pope who took a diving catch at short leg to bring an end to the Indian batsman's inning.
Debutant Axar Patel then shared a 21-run stand with skipper Kohli before he was out lbw against Moeen Ali. Patel scored seven runs in 18 balls he faced during the course of his innings.
However, Ashwin -- who starred with the ball in the first innings picking up his 29th five-wicket Test-haul -- then shared an unbeaten 50-run stand with Kohli and made sure the hosts didn't lose any further wickets going into the lunch break. The duo scored runs at a brisk pace and steadied the ship after a flurry of wickets in the morning on a wearing Chepauk pitch.
India had posted 329 runs in their first innings. The hosts then bowled out England for 134, securing a 195-run lead.
Published: 15 Feb 2021,09:41 AM IST