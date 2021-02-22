BCCI Asks Limited Overs Squad to Report in Ahmedabad on 1 March

Apart from Dhawan, young Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia are also competing in domestic 50-over tournament and are in their respective bio bubbles in five cities.

BCCI has named a 19-man squad for the T20 series, beginning in Ahmedabad from 12 March.

The T20 series will be played in Ahmedabad between 12 March and 20 and will be followed by a three-match ODI series that will be played in Pune between 23 March and 28.

The Test series is locked at 1-1 with the third Test beginning on Wednesday at the newly-built Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera.

(WIth PTI Inputs)