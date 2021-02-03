Anyone From India’s Top 6 Can Score Hundred: Jofra Archer

"No, I haven't [seen the conditions]. The pitch got uncovered only today. There can be any change until Friday. So there is no sense."

Archer lavished praise on captain Joe Root saying that the England skipper is looking good to play about 70 more Test matches. Root is set to play his 100th Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"He (Root) has been really reassuring. Not just for me but for every single person in the team. He is a great man-manager, a great person also. So no surprise that he is playing his 100th Test. He has probably got another 70 left in him. So this is not the end," added Archer.