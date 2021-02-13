After Third Umpire’s Error, Review Restored to England

The third umpire declared the batsman not out. However, the umpire did not watch the entire replay that later showed the ball popping up and brushing Rahane's gloves while going to the short-leg fielder.

The decision meant that Rahane got a 'life', and England lost another of their three reviews. They had already lost one in the first session. Rahane added one more run after umpire's error and was out for 67 off 149 balls.

The decision sparked a huge outburst on twitter and the review was eventually later restored the review.