Ashwin’s 100th Test, Patidar or DDP? – 5 Talking Points of Ind vs Eng 5th Test

India vs England, 5th Test: 5 Talking points of Dharamsala Test, including Ravichandran Ashwin's 100th Test and the selection dilemma between Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
At the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, on 7 March, the Indian men’s cricket team will grace the newly-relaid outfield for the culmination act of an ongoing five-match Test series against England.
Had this match been played before August 2019, it would have faced denigration, alongside being relegated to the category of the ‘dead rubber.’ With India having already won the last three Tests, the outcome of this match will have any repercussion on the fate of the series.
Before they do that, we delve into the five major talking points of the match:
Only three weeks since etching his name as the second Indian cricketer to claim 500 Test wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin stands on the brink of another historic milestone. Come Thursday, should he feature in the playing XI, Ashwin will become the 14th Indian cricketer to play 100 or more Test matches, and only the second off-spinner to do so, after Harbjahan Singh.
Ashwin is twelve wickets away from dethroning Courtney Walsh as the eighth-highest wicket-taker of all time in Test cricket, whilst if he picks seven wickets, he will be among the top ten all-time leading wicket-takers against England in Test cricket.
On his last, and solitary Test appearance in Dharamsala, he scalped four wickets by conceding 83 runs against Australia.
Among the two major dilemmas the Indian team management are having to confront ahead of the game is the selection dilemma between Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal.
For his two consecutive centuries against England Lions, coupled with his consistent run-scoring spree in first-class cricket for Madhya Pradesh, Rajat Patidar earned his debut cap in the second Test. And since then, he has featured in every match of this series, albeit with underwhelming returns to justify his selection.
The 23-year-old southpaw scored a century and a half-century against the England Lions, while he also is Karnataka’s leading run-scorer in the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy season.
Although, Rohit Sharma’s comment on Patidar on the eve of the fixture suggests that Padikkal might have to bide his time for his Test debut.
This series has not adhered to the pattern of seamers being reduced to mere ice-breakers – bowling only the first few overs – in Test matches on Indian soil. Jasprit Bumrah was exquisite in Visakhapatnam, Akash Deep was impressive on his debut in Ranchi, and Mohammed Siraj did a commendable job in Rajkot.
In Dharamsala, there are chances – albeit slim – of seeing the trio bowling in tandem. The prevailing overcast conditions, coupled with a temperature range between 7°C and 16°C, could provide an opportunity for pacers to extract more from the track than their spin counterparts.
On being asked about the possibility of fielding a third seamer, Rohit Sharma stated:
In the only Test match Dharamsala has hosted, contested between India and Australia in March 2017, 18 of the 32 wickets were scalped by spinners. The nascent track, however, has not behaved in a similar manner.
Moreover, rain might play spoilsport in the first and the last day of the Test, further facilitating the pacers to assert their influence. On being asked about his comprehension of the pitch, Rohit Sharma said:
For all of the hubbub around Ashwin, he is not the only cricketer nearing a milestone prior to the Dharamsala Test. From England’s camp, Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson are on the verge of etching their names in the annals of history.
Anderson, meanwhile, is only two wickets away from becoming only the third player in the game’s history with 700 or more Test wickets. In case he scalps ten wickets instead of two, he will be the joint second-highest wicket-taker of all time in this format, alongside the late Shane Warne.
Talking about the 41-year-old seamer, English skipper Ben Stokes said:
