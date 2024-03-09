India vs England: Ashwin's Fifer Helps India Stun England, Seal 4-1 Series Win

Though India captain Rohit Sharma could not take the field due to a stiff back, as per the BCCI, with Jasprit Bumrah taking charge of the proceedings, taking a lead of 259 runs meant the hosts’ had done enough to put almighty pressure under England.

That came true when opener Ben Duckett tried to take the attacking route against Ashwin, but totally played down the wrong line after dancing down the pitch and see his off-stump being rattled. Zak Crawley was next to fall for a 16-ball duck, with short leg catching his flick off Ashwin. England were reduced to 21/2 in the first 6 overs of their innings.

An unsettled Ollie Pope top-edged to running square leg, giving Ashwin his third wicket of the innings. Jonny Bairstow was aggressive in his strokeplay to make 39 off 31 balls, laced with three fours and as many sixes. But he was trapped lbw after unable to account for sharp turn from Kuldeep, with replays showing the ball clipping top of leg-stump.

Ashwin came back for another over and that move paid off when his slider castled Ben Stokes through the gate at the stroke of lunch. Joe Root has held up one end with his 34 not out off 52 balls, but with not much batting to follow, fancy India to finish off the game in next session.