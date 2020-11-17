Watch: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara in Red-Ball Training Session

While the Australian cricket board goes about arranging facilities to keep their players well away from the coronavirus surge in South Australia, Indian captain Virat Kohli was among those who went through a red-ball training session today in Sydney.
Kohli, in a video posted on Twitter, was facing up to the likes of Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini with Prithvi Shaw watching on.
Kohli will only be available for the first Test which is in Adelaide, after which he will return to India after the BCCI granted him paternity leave.
The Indian captain will miss only three Tests in the tour and is available for the white-ball part of it.
Along with Kohli, middle-order mainstay Chetershwar Pujara also had a good session in training.
Team India are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches against Australia beginning 27 November.
Published: 17 Nov 2020,06:26 PM IST