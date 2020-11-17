Watch: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara in Red-Ball Training Session

Kohli will be available for the 1st Test in Adelaide, and will return to India as the BCCI granted paternity leave.

While the Australian cricket board goes about arranging facilities to keep their players well away from the coronavirus surge in South Australia, Indian captain Virat Kohli was among those who went through a red-ball training session today in Sydney.

Kohli, in a video posted on Twitter, was facing up to the likes of Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini with Prithvi Shaw watching on.