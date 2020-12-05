Tried to Bowl the Way Adam Zampa Does: Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's performance was miserable in the ODI series, as he conceded 160 runs in 20 overs in two matches and picked just one wicket. After Australia took an unassailable 2-0 in the series, he was dropped for the last ODI and Kuldeep Yadav replaced him for the third and final game at Manuka Oval on Wednesday.

But luck smiled on Chahal on Friday, as he was drafted in to replace Ravindra Jadeja as concussion substitute, having been left out of the playing XI initially.

"I have played so many games and was mentally prepared," said Chahal. "I got to know that I will play just 10-15 minutes before the start of the innings. The way Zampa bowled, I tried to do the same. Zampa was pushing the ball faster. I had been giving flight in the One-day Internationals. I bowled according to my plans," added Chahal.

Jadeja was hit on the head by a ball from Mitchell Starc towards the end of India innings and complained of dizziness.