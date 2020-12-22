Shami Advised 6 Weeks Rest, Flies Out to India on Wednesday

Shami, 30, suffered a fracture on his bowling hand after he was hit by a ball from Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins.

He could not pick the bat and was in pain. It has been learned that scans have revealed a fracture on his hand, and as a result he will not participate in the last three Test matches to be played in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

"Shami has been advised six weeks of rest and he will be leaving for India on Wednesday," a source told IANS.

He should be fit by the end of January after undergoing the six-week rest period.