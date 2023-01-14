Ind vs Aus: Suryakumar Picked for First Two Tests, Bumrah Misses Out With Injury

Wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan and stylish batter Suryakumar Yadav were named in the Indian Test squad for the first two games against Australia, beginning on 9 February.

Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from an accident, will miss the series and his absence paved the way for Ishan's inclusion in the 17-member squad that also has KS Bharat as the other wicketkeeper.

Kishan, who made his first-class debut in 2014, has scored 2985 runs at an average of 38.76 in 48 first-class matches while Bharat has also done well in the domestic cricket and also impressed with this performance during a practice match on England tour.