Surya, Ishan, Rinku Help India Mount Biggest T20I Run Chase at Home to Beat Aus

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan blasted half-centuries after India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad for zero, run out off the fifth ball of the opening over and Yashasvi Jaiswal was out for a whirlwind 8-ball 21 as India mounted a record highest successful chase in a T20I in India. Both of them played some brilliant shots as they put India on course for victory.

But the Indians faced anxious moments in a dramatic final over as needing seven runs off the last six balls, Rinku Singh struck a boundary off the first ball and took one bye. But Axar Patel holed out off the next ball, going for the two runs needed to seal the victory and then saw Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh, going for a second, run out off successive balls. Needing one run to win off the last ball, Sean Abbott bowled a no-ball, which was blasted out of the ground by Rinku, for a dramatic finish to the entertaining contest. Rinku remained unbeaten with a 14-ball 22.