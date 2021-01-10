3rd Test: Labuschagne & Wade Out, Aus Lead Crosses 240

Marnus Labuschagne became India’s first wicket on Day 4 of the SCG Test, falling to Navdeep Saini after scored his 9th Test half. Matthew Wade lasted all of 11 deliveries before also losing his wicket to Saini.

The hosts started Day 4 on 103/2 with their lead at 197 runs and the two overnight batsmen – Steve Smith and Labuschagne – batted through the first hour of play to take their lead past 220.

Labuschagne even scored his 9th Test half century before being caught-behind by Wriddhiman Saha on 73. Matthew Wade was his replacement and he added 4 runs to the tally before also being caught by Saha off Saini.