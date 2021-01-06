SCG Pitch To Be Lively, Will Get Full Test Despite Clouds: Curator

"Every year is different with the weather. We try to give them the hard surface with a good amount of grass. Once the first ball is bowled that is taken out of my hand. Then the weather takes over," said Lewis.

"Three years ago we had England, the day temperature was late 30s to 40. We had hot, gusty winds that are totally different from this year where we have high humidity, rain and cloud cover. We saw a bit of direct sunlight only three days ago. We are doing the best we can with the elements dished out to us.

"It has been a tough couple of weeks. But we are looking good, wickets have come good now. The forecast is improving. We should get a full Test, it is only minimal rain over the Test with cloud cover. We are happy with the grass cover, waiting for good weather," he added.

The curator confirmed that the Test match won't get affected as the clouds are expected to pass.

"As long as clouds pass we are going to be able to put up a Test match," said Lewis.