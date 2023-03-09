Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma Calls Ravi Shastri’s Comment ‘Absolutely Rubbish'

"Ruthless is the word that comes to my mind. Not to give an inch to the opposition when they are playing, especially when they're touring abroad. And that is exactly what we have also experienced when we have toured outside. The opposition will never let you come into the game, never let you come into the series. And that is the mindset we have as well," he said.

"We want to do our best in all the games. If it seems overconfident or anything like that to the outsiders, it doesn't really matter to us. Ravi himself has been in this dressing room, and he knows what sort of mindset we have when we play as well. It's about being ruthless, not being overconfident," the skipper further added.