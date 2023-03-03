We Need To Be Brave on Challenging Pitches: Rohit Sharma After Loss in 3rd Test

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma rued the underwhelming batting display from his team for the nine-wicket defeat in the third Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test against Australia, here in Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium. Despite the pitch being challenging, the Indian batters looked out of ideas as they could only score 272 runs in the two innings combined.

After being wrapped up for mere 109 runs in the first innings, India got a reprieve when the bowlers restricted Australia to a score of 197. However, the hosts could not turn up with the ball in the second innings as well, scoring only 163 runs on this occasion as Australia eventually won the fixture comfortably, by a nine-wicket margin.