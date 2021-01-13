Both Pant & Saha Play? How Will India’s Playing XI Look at Gabba?

Will there be one debut or two? Will Prithvi Shaw and Kuldeep Yadav play at the Gabba in Brisbane or will R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah make it in the nick of time? A very bruised Indian cricket team have quite a selection headache due to the raft of injuries ahead of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Indian team management is expected to wait it out for as long as possible on a decision on the likes of Bumrah and Ashwin. Head coach Ravi Shastri and Ajinkya Rahane have quite the task on hand as they look to put out an XI formidable enough to breach the fortress that is the Gabba.