In Photos: Pujara Smashes Six to Seal India's 6 Wicket Win Over Aus in 2nd Test

India beat Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
(Photo: BCCI)
Indian wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat celebrates after taking the catch of Australian batter Travis Head during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Australian batter Steve Smith during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Ravindra Jadeja of India celebrates the wicket of Pat Cummins (C) of Australia with players during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Ravindra Jadeja of India celebrates the wicket of Alex Carey of Australia with players during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Jadeja completed his fifer with the wicket of Carey during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Lathan Lyon is bowled by Jadeja during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after India bowled Australia out for 113 in their second innings during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk out to bat for India's second innings during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Australian players celebrate the wicket of KL Rahul during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
A confusion on a run led to the run out of Rohit Sharma during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Alex Carey of Australia runs out Rohit Sharma of India during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Virat Kohli reacts after being dismissed during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
