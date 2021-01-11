One for the Ages: Twitter Elated With Vihari-Ashwin Heroics at SCG

Ashwin copped a few blows to the body from the hostile bowling by the Australians while the Vihari had hurt his hamstring and needed some medical attention before pulling off the fight back.

Before them Rishabh Pant had smashed 97 and an injured Ravindra Jadeja was waiting padded up just in case either of Vihari or Ashwin were dismissed. India with their backs to the wall produced an immense display of grit and determination to save the Test match. Vihari and Ashwin batted for 256 deliveries as they dropped anchor, and India played 131 overs to blunt the Australian bowling and come away with a sensational draw.

The nail-biting end to the Test had experts and fans swooning over the contest on social media.