Siraj’s Five-wicket Haul at Gabba Has Twitter Gushing Over Him 

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj took his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. The bowler, who lost his father in November, put in a special performance to bowl Australia out for 294 in the second innings. In the first innings he picked one wicket as well.
Siraj’s fantastic bowling on Day 4 of the final Test left former players and fans mighty impressed as he picked the big wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Matthew Wade to bring India right back into the contest. Siraj would later come back to clean up the tail with the wickets of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.
The seamer then led the team off the park and was applauded by the Indian contingent too.
Siraj, who also unfortunately faced abuse from fans in Sydney and Brisbane, eventually finished as the leading wicket-taker (13) for India in the Test series. He made is debut in the second Test at Melbourne.
Published: 18 Jan 2021,01:20 PM IST