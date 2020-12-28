Siraj Credits Domestic Experience, Bharat Arun for Confident Debut

"I first met Bharat sir in Hyderabad. He used to give confidence to the bowlers. He told me that you are the kind of bowler who can take anyone's wicket. Those kind of words gives you confidence and boosts your morale. He is here with me again, giving me confidence," added Siraj.

John Manoj, who is the vice-president of Hyderabad Cricket Association, told IANS, "Bharat Arun moulded him into a professional bowler and taught him how to assess himself as a bowler and what kind of work he needs to do to perform. How much he has to work in practice sessions and how much of it. Arun worked a lot on him… he showed him the way to play for India. Everyone is good, but he showed him the way, set a goal and gave not just him but other bowlers too. He gave them security."

Siraj added that his experience of playing with the Kookaburra for India A in New Zealand helped him ease into his Test debut.

"Last time in New Zealand (for India A) I had played with the kookaburra ball. So I didn't have to do much to get used to it," added Siraj.