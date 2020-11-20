Lockdown Aids Adelaide’s Chances for India Test: Health Officer

The situation understandably though remains fluid, the state's top medical officer said.

The six-day lockdown in South Australia to contain the sudden surge in the positive coronavirus cases has helped Adelaide's chances of keeping the first Day/Night Test between India and Australia from December 17. The situation understandably though remains fluid, the state's top medical officer has said. The state has closed its borders after a sudden surge in coronavirus positive cases, which stand at an overall 551 right now, and Cricket Australia were forced to airlift cricketers, including Test skipper Tim Paine, and staff to New South Wales earlier in the week. South Australia's chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier, during a press conference, admitted that there are no guarantees.

"I can't tell you exactly...I don't have a crystal ball," Spurrier told reporters during a media conference. "But what we are doing now is putting us in the best position possible to be able to have that cricket match," she said with a note of positivity. A lockdown will help get back to normal life including having a cricket match of great significance. "The reason we are doing what we are doing, which is pretty drastic...is because we want to get back to the state of having just a few restrictions and to be able to do things like have the cricket." Before the Tests, India and Australia will be locking horns in a limited-overs series, starting 27 November and comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is.