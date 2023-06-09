India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final 2023 Day 3: Bharat Departs, India 152/6

Rise up and shine!

Well, you might have already done that long back if you are joining us from India, but the team certainly needs to rise, and rise against all odds, if they are to stage a comeback in this ultimate Test.

The first couple of days of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final has been all about doom and gloom for the Indian cricket team. After choosing to bowl first, Rohit Sharma's men conceded 469 runs, with both Steve Smith and Travis Head scoring centuries.

At that stage, the pitch seemed to be what is regarded as a belter, but things changed drastically when India came out to bat. The likes of Scott Boland and Pat Cummins caused troubles aplenty, with half of the Indian team already sent back for a paltry total of 151 runs.

India are still 119 runs away from avoiding a possible follow-on, and 318 runs away from equaling Australia's total, but with Ajinkya Rahane still at the crease, batting on a resilient 29 off 71 deliveries, they can still harbour some hopes of making a comeback.

It will be crucial not to lose a wicket in the first session of Day 3, and for that to happen, wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat will also need to come up trumps.

This looks all set to be the most important day of the match. We will be bringing you live updates from throughout the day.