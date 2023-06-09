India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final 2023 Day 3: Bharat Departs, India 152/6

India vs Australia live score and updates of World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI, altered by The Quint)
India and Australia are competing in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final, which is being played in England's Oval.
After being asked to bat first, Australia scored 469 runs.
Travis Head and Steve Smith scored centuries.
At the end of Day 2, India were reeling at 151/5.
WICKET! All of the previews and pre-match analyses go in vain!
Australia have taken all but two deliveries to strike first blood on Day 3. Scott Boland comes up with yet another precise, and pacey in-swinger, and KS Bharat has absolutely no clue about how to tackle the delivery. Instead, the Indian keeper gets his stumps dismantled, as his team lose another wicket.
India are 152/6. Follow-on looks like a real, major possibility now.
The two batters, Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat, are seemingly ready. Certainly, the Aussie bowlers are, too. Hopes are slender, but can India, somehow, anyhow, by hook or by crook, spring a surprise?
The biggest question ahead of Day 3's first session is, undoubtedly – can the Indian batters survive the early attack they are about to face? Scott Boland looked ominous on Thursday, with the likes of Cameron Green, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc also doing well.
In case either of Bharat and Rahane depart early, India's tail will be exposed sooner than they would ideally prefer, and it could result in a collapse. Yet, some resilience from the pair currently at the crease could go a long way in helping India get back in the game.
Rise up and shine!
Well, you might have already done that long back if you are joining us from India, but the team certainly needs to rise, and rise against all odds, if they are to stage a comeback in this ultimate Test.
The first couple of days of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final has been all about doom and gloom for the Indian cricket team. After choosing to bowl first, Rohit Sharma's men conceded 469 runs, with both Steve Smith and Travis Head scoring centuries.
At that stage, the pitch seemed to be what is regarded as a belter, but things changed drastically when India came out to bat. The likes of Scott Boland and Pat Cummins caused troubles aplenty, with half of the Indian team already sent back for a paltry total of 151 runs.
India are still 119 runs away from avoiding a possible follow-on, and 318 runs away from equaling Australia's total, but with Ajinkya Rahane still at the crease, batting on a resilient 29 off 71 deliveries, they can still harbour some hopes of making a comeback.
It will be crucial not to lose a wicket in the first session of Day 3, and for that to happen, wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat will also need to come up trumps.
This looks all set to be the most important day of the match. We will be bringing you live updates from throughout the day.
