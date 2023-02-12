Ind vs Aus: Jaydev Unadkat Released From 2nd Test Squad for Ranji Trophy Final

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat was released from India's squad for the second Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against Australia on Sunday, 12 February, in order to allow him to join the Saurashtra team for the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final.

As per a media release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the All-India Senior Selection Committee took the decision to release Unadkat in consultation with the Indian team management.